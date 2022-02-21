Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul out several weeks with fractured thumb

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns will be without starting point guard Chris Paul for several weeks after fracturing his right thumb. The news broke on Sunday evening by TNT’s Allie LaForce, revealing Paul will be out six to eight weeks, a blow to the Suns as the regular season dwindles.

Paul hurt his thumb during the Suns game against the Houston Rockets last Wednesday. During the third quarter, Paul was seen grabbing his hand and was ejected a few plays later after receiving two technical fouls. Paul got a few token minutes during Sunday night’s All-Star game, alongside Devin Booker.

With Paul out possibly for eight weeks, the regular season will close in seven weeks, on April 10. Playoffs begin on April 16, and the Suns currently hold the best record in the NBA, with a 48-10 record. Paul is currently averaging nearly 15 points and 10.7 assists a game. The Suns will travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder Thursday at 6 p.m. The Suns have not released a statement about Paul’s injury.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.