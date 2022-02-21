Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul out several weeks with fractured thumb

The inaugural Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge featuring Norfolk State, Morgan State, Hampton and...
(Cronkite News)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns will be without starting point guard Chris Paul for several weeks after fracturing his right thumb. The news broke on Sunday evening by TNT’s Allie LaForce, revealing Paul will be out six to eight weeks, a blow to the Suns as the regular season dwindles.

Paul hurt his thumb during the Suns game against the Houston Rockets last Wednesday. During the third quarter, Paul was seen grabbing his hand and was ejected a few plays later after receiving two technical fouls. Paul got a few token minutes during Sunday night’s All-Star game, alongside Devin Booker.

With Paul out possibly for eight weeks, the regular season will close in seven weeks, on April 10. Playoffs begin on April 16, and the Suns currently hold the best record in the NBA, with a 48-10 record. Paul is currently averaging nearly 15 points and 10.7 assists a game. The Suns will travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder Thursday at 6 p.m. The Suns have not released a statement about Paul’s injury.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DUI crash victim on life support
Mother of five critically injured in DUI crash, family feels pressured to pull her off life support
Ride Like Darne: Park Place Mall shooting victim laid to rest
Ride Like Darne: scholarship honors 18-year-old killed in Park Place Mall shooting
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger
KOLD investigates: Bad behavior
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Student brings loaded gun to TUSD middle school
Silver Alert issued for missing Pima County man

Latest News

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores talks about his lawsuit against the NFL on Wednesday....
Flores hired to Steelers staff; lawsuit against NFL proceeds
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout
Wildcats hosting wheelchair basketball tournament
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship...
College Football Playoff to remain 4 teams through ‘25 after expansion talks fail