Police: Man fatally shot in midtown was trespassing

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was found shot to death at a midtown home on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Authorities said they were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. to a home in the 3500 block of East Flower Street, where they found Stevan McKinney in the backyard of a home there with gunshot wounds.

Officers treated McKinney at the scene, but he was ultimately pronounced dead there.

Detectives say they determined McKinney and several other people had been trespassing in the backyard when they were asked to leave. McKinney reportedly took out a gun and was subsequently shot.

On Monday, police said, there were no outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 88-CRIME.

