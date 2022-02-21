Advertise
Results from second day of Tucson Rodeo

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:53 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 97th annual Tucson Rodeo is underway, and the results from the second day are here.

The second day featured numerous National Finals Rodeo competitors who entertained the crowd.

The following are unofficial results on Sunday, Feb. 20:

Bareback: 1, Jess Pope, Waverly, KS, 89.5 points on Beutler & Sons’ Pendelton Whisky’s South Suds; 2, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN, 85.5 points on Beutler & Sons’ Forward Motion; 3, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT, 79.5 points on Beutler & Sons’ First Class.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, SD, 5.6; 2, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID, 6.4; 3, Blare Romas, Laramie, WY, 7.2 .

Team Roping: 1, Brooks Dahozy, Window Rock, AZ, Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, OR, 6.6; 2, Tanner Baldwin, Vail, AZ, Nano Garza, Las Cruces, NM, 7.1; 3, Edward Hawley, Jr, Surprise, AZ, Ty Romo, Whiteriver, AZ, 13.2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, AB, 87.5 points on Beutler & Sons’ Pendleton Whisky’s Four Aces; 2, Riggin Smith, Winterset, IA, 81 points on Beutler & Sons’ No Show Jones; 3, Lucas Macza, High River, AB, 76.5 points on Beutler & Sons’ Black Gold.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Tristan Mahoney, Florence, AZ, 11.5; 2, Cole Robinson, Moorcroft, WY, 11.8; 3, Stacy Cornet, Brant, AB, 12.

Barrel Racing: 1, Katie Halbert, Port Lavaca, TX, 17.71; 2, Shannon McReynolds, La Luz, NM, 17.71; 3, Bertina Olafson, Hudson Bay, SK, 17.86; 4, Tyra Kane, Weatherford, TX, 17.89; 5, Destri Devenport, Escondido, CA, 18.13 6, Jessie Telford, Caldwell, ID, 18.24; 7, Lake Mehalic, Wellington, CO, 18.25; 8, Jordan Driver, Garden City, TX, 18.42; 9, Anna Jorgensen, Watford City, ND, 18.67; 10, Cheyenne Hattesen, Kerman, CA, 18.83; 11, Shelby Bates, Loomis, CA, 22.92; 12, Abby Sutfin, Homedale, ID, 23.38.

Bull Riding: 1, Ky Hamilton, Mackay, AU, 90 points on Beutler & Sons’ Red Thunder; 2, Jordan Hansen, Amisk, AB, 83.5 points on Beutler & Sons’ Bricktown; 3, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK, 83.5 points on Diamond G’s Northern Exposure.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

