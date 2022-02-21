UA leading efforts to address health disparities faced by minorities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is on the forefront of a nationwide effort to address health disparities among minorities. The first-of-its-kind research program, “All of Us,” hopes to make a difference for generations to come.

The pandemic disproportionately affected minority groups and shined light on the issue. Many faced unequal access to health care, insurance, and therefore poorer outcomes, according to researchers.

“It became really obvious that certain groups effected by social determinants of health, particularly certain racial and ethnic groups such as African Americans, Hispanics, American Indians and Alaskan natives, were more likely to be exposed to, more likely to be infected,” said Dr. Francisco Moreno, a University of Arizona professor and the Associate Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion.

Researchers say most health information doesn’t include a wide range of races and ethnicities.

“I think it’s important to understand most biomedical research to date has been among people of European decent,” said Associate Professor Yann C. Klimentidis from the University of Arizona.

The All of Us Research Program will be the largest and most diverse health database ever created.

“I think it will be very promising for biomedical research,” Klimentidis said.

As a researcher and program participant, he hopes to use this new information to reveal how genetics, lifestyle and even environment can impact a person’s health.

Researchers are halfway to their goal of recruiting one-million participants nationwide with 10 percent coming from Arizona.

“It will allow us to advance research and come up with new discoveries that can help us improve the health of all Arizonans,” Dr. Moreno said.

The program is still recruiting. Participants fill out surveys and will potentially donate blood or saliva samples. Learn how you can sign-up, here .

