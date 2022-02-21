Advertise
Union Pacific train derails near Coolidge

Breaking news(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:47 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A train derailed near Coolidge, Arizona, Monday, Feb. 21.

Union Pacific confirmed around 20 railcars derailed near the intersection of East Storey and North Christensen roads.

The company said there were no injuries and the incident is under investigation.

According to AZ Family, hazmat crews from Casa Grande, Chandler, Eloy and Coolidge are heading to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

