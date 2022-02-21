Advertise
UPDATE: Man dies following incident northeast of Douglas

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one man has died following an incident on Saturday, Feb. 19.

According to officials, the incident involved a Border Patrol agent and a group of migrants about 30 miles northeast of Douglas.

Authorities received initial information that the man was seriously injured in the mountain area near Skeleton Canyon, and several other migrants were detained by agents at the same location.

A Border Patrol emergency medical technician attended to the subject, but the man succumbed to his injuries. Agents secured the scene and transported the detainees to a nearby Border Patrol station.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officials say the Mexican Consulate was notified of this incident and will be working in close cooperation with the Sheriff’s Office during the investigation to identify the man and notify next of kin.

This story has been updated with new information from authorities.

In an initial press release, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the migrant was killed by a Border Patrol agent. That information was removed in an updated release. When asked about the removal, the public information officer explained that it had not been reviewed by the proper channels.

