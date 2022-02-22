Advertise
Authorities looking for missing endangered Pinal County man

Gerald "Jerry" Murphy
Gerald "Jerry" Murphy(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Pinal County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Gerald “Jerry” Murphy has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old and shows signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Murphy left his Laredo Ranch home in San Tan Valley sometime between midnight and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

He is wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants and is known to hitchhike.

If you see Murphy, call (520) 866-5111.

