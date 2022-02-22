Bullets fired in Glendale drive-by shooting ‘narrowly’ miss 17-year-old
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police and Silent Witness are looking for more information about a drive-by shooting in which bullets “narrowly” missed a 17-year-old boy.
Investigators say it happened on Feb. 10 near 51st and Northern avenues at Delicias Park just before 4 p.m. They say the suspect’s vehicle, a black BMW, drove past a group of boys at the park and fired several gunshots in their direction. Multiple people fired shots back at the suspect vehicle and then left the area in a white Honda Accord. One of the bullets from the drive-by shooting hit a nearby home and slightly missed a 17-year-old boy.
If you have any information, please call the Glendale Police Department at 623-903-3000 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).
