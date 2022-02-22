Bullets fired in Glendale drive-by shooting ‘narrowly’ miss 17-year-old

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police and Silent Witness are looking for more information about a drive-by shooting in which bullets “narrowly” missed a 17-year-old boy.

This happened late the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Delicias Park in Glendale.

Investigators say it happened on Feb. 10 near 51st and Northern avenues at Delicias Park just before 4 p.m. They say the suspect’s vehicle, a black BMW, drove past a group of boys at the park and fired several gunshots in their direction. Multiple people fired shots back at the suspect vehicle and then left the area in a white Honda Accord. One of the bullets from the drive-by shooting hit a nearby home and slightly missed a 17-year-old boy.

If you have any information, please call the Glendale Police Department at 623-903-3000 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).

