City leaders seek input about proposed skatepark in downtown Tucson

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A skatepark in downtown Tucson has been a topic of discussion for years.

The idea of building the park under Interstate 10 at Cushing Street was pitched by residents in 2019. Then the pandemic put the idea on the back burner for almost two years.

In March 2021, the Tucson City Council said it has the funding and the drive to move forward with the idea.

The City of Tucson has approved $500,000 in funding for phase one of the project. The Tucson Skatepark Alliance said nearly 22,000 square feet of space will be transformed, making it the first skatepark in Arizona to be located under a bridge.

In August 2021, artists began installing a project that featured portraits of local skaters.

City leaders have said the area has plenty of room, even with the streetcar and four lanes of traffic. You can see examples of similar skateparks by clicking HERE.

Tucson leaders are still seeking input from the public. You can take the survey, which closes Sunday, March 6, is available HERE.

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, the city’s parks and rec department will host a virtual meeting to talk about the project. You can join the Teams meeting by going HERE.

