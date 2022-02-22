FBI, deputies looking into Tucson Estates bank robbery
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a bank robbery took place on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Authorities say the robbery took place around 10:30 a.m. at Bank of the West, located at 3041 South Kinney Road.
No one was injured during the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
