FBI, deputies looking into Tucson Estates bank robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a bank robbery took place on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Authorities say the robbery took place around 10:30 a.m. at Bank of the West, located at 3041 South Kinney Road.

No one was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

