FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter weather incoming!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Winter Storm Watch is active Wednesday for the mountains due to heavy snow potential. This does include the Catalinas/Summerhaven/Mount Lemmon areas. Wind continue Tuesday from the southwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Storm digging through the West brings southern Arizona rain Wednesday. Rain tapers off by sunrise Thursday. Snow flurries possible for the Catalina and Rincon Foothills and extended metro areas early Thursday morning. Any accumulation will be north and east of Tucson and will be less than an inch. Colder temps Wednesday and Thursday before things warm up this weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Windy.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: 70% valley rain, mountain snow chance. Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s. Windy.

THURSDAY: 40% early morning showers. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

