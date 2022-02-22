Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Man dies in motorcycle crash near Kolb, Valencia roads

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police say a man died in after losing control of his motorcycle on Tuesday morning, Feb. 22, according to police.

Just after 2:30 a.m., police learned of a downed motorcyclist in the area of South Kolb and East Valencia roads.

Tucson Fire Department personnel pronounced the man, who was in his 20s, dead at the scene.

Detectives believe that the man lost control of his 2007 Kawasaki VN900 while heading south on Kolb Road. He was thrown from the motorcycle and struck a drainage grate. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police say impairment appears to be a possible factor in the crash. The man had a suspended license and did not have the appropriate motorcycle endorsement.

The investigation is ongoing and the contributing factors of the collision are still to be determined.

