Pandemic may be ending for some, but not for everyone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the COVID pandemic begins to wind down with cases and hospitalizations easing after two long years, many people just want a return to normal.

“People are exhausted from COVID, they want to get on with their life,” said Dr. Richard Carmona, the former US Surgeon General and advisor to the University of Arizona’s COVID team. “They don’t want to wear a mask, just go back and do what they want.”

That’s much easier for some than for others.

To the people who are immunocompromised, the next few months will look a lot different than it will for much of the rest of the population.

There are seven million people in the country who are immunocompromised, about the population of the state of Arizona.

Who are they?

“These are folks who have an immune disease and their immune system is not working well or they have another disease and they take drugs” Dr. Carmona said. “A transplant patient, cancer patients, aids patients, their immune system is suppressed and it makes you more susceptible for severe infection.”

For the people who have these conditions and take medication for them, COVID-19 is still a high risk, as is having a serious bout with it even though most of the population may have a mild case or be asymptomatic.

So what’s the choice?

“It’s literally up to you and your own comfort level and assess your risk and make decisions about how important is it to me to do this activity,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, the director of Health Services at the University of Arizona. “Am I willing to accept that amount of risk.”

It also means the rest of the population needs to have some patience with those who are at risk of a severe infection because of their medical conditions.

“We have to bend perhaps what we might view as the ideal and more towards what’s practical,” said Dr. Gerald. “What’s the realistic?”

And realistically, it may be a while longer before the immunocompromised begin to do some of the things others will take for granted such as family outings, concerts, basketball games, movies or eating in a large restaurant setting.

“You’ve got to be really careful,” Dr. Carmina said. “Make sure transmission levels are low, where its applicable make sure you’ve been vaccinated, wear a mask when you’re in large group setting would be advisable to anybody whose immunocompromised.”

The idea is to isolate but don’t isolate too much. There are still things to be enjoyed but just be careful and be practical.

