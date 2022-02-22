Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

“People are going to suffer” : Tucson’s Ukrainian community voices concern for their homeland

KOLD News 10-10:30 p.m. recurring
By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ukrainian members of the Tucson community are speaking out about the rising tensions between their country and Russia.

U.S. officials say the long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine could be approaching, if not already underway.

“If Ukraine falls, then it’s the Baltic states, it’s Poland, it’s Slovakia, it’s Romania back to where it was in 1945,” Ihor Kunasz said.

That’s the fear of members of the Ukrainian American community in Tucson. They’re keeping a close eye on the developing situation in their homeland.

It’s a long-standing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. According to the Ukrainian government, 14,000 have died and there are 1.5 million people displaced in Ukraine. The Ukrainian community fears what will happen if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troops to invade.

“They’ll have more millions displaced. Children can’t go to school, children are being hurt, possibly hunger, but this is why help is so important,” Kunasz said.

He’s talking about help from the U.S. and other countries, as well as support from local leaders and the public.

Marta Stawnyczyj Toci, a first generation American citizen, says she is holding onto her faith and writing to any politician who will listen. She thinks ultimately, more can be done to stop Russia.

“Our leaders, all of them in France, Germany, NATO, the United States, in Canada, all of the leaders of the free world have the opportunity to get together as a united front and say to Putin, ‘no,’” she said.

Marta says she wants Tucsonans and the rest of the country to see how important Ukraine is. She believes if Russia does invade, it won’t stop there.

“What the world doesn’t understand is that Ukraine is a keystone to peace. It really is a keystone to peace,” she said.

Igor Borisevich was born in Ukraine before moving to Tucson with his parents. He still has family over in Ukraine and has been in close contact with them as Russia threatens invasion and the threat of another war emerges.

“The situation is pretty unpredictable right now to them. They don’t know what to expect. That’s the most worrisome part. People don’t know what’s going to happen next. Every day, every hour, there’s new news coming about the situation,” he said.

You can find a more in-depth look at the conflict between Ukraine and Russia here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man, woman fighting for life after domestic violence incident in Tucson
CBP agents find baby wrapped in camouflage, tucked under bush
UPDATE: Man dies following incident northeast of Douglas
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Midtown shooting leaves one man dead

Latest News

Rachel Lopez is a young, healthy woman with no pre-existing health conditions, so doctors were...
Doctor sheds light on condition causing heart attacks in young, healthy women
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
“People are going to suffer” : Tucson’s Ukrainian community voices concern for their homeland
“People are going to suffer” : Tucson's Ukrainian community voices concern for their homeland
Silver Alert issued for Pima County man who went missing last week