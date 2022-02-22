Advertise
Pima County seeking lifeguards for summer season

Registration is now open for training classes
(Source: Tucson Parks and Recreation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is looking to urgently hire lifeguards for this upcoming season.

To attract applicants, Pima County’s Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department (NRPR) has raised pay for lifeguards to $15.75/hour this summer.

Three lifeguard training classes have been added this spring to make sure there are enough guards to safely staff the nine swimming pools throughout the county and to avoid possible pool closures on Sundays.

The American Red Cross lifeguard training classes are mandatory for all lifeguarding positions.

“Lifeguarding is a terrific job, particularly for high school and college students who are off for the summer,” said Grant Bourguet, NRPR recreation program manager. “Our message is that if you successfully complete our classes and are 16-years-old by the time pools open May 28, we WILL hire you!”

Class information:

  • March 4, and March 12 – 15 (spring break), Thad Terry Aquatic Center.
    • Online registration deadline: Wednesday, March 2.
  • March 4, and weekends March 11 - 26, Thad Terry Aquatic Center.
    • Online registration deadline: Wednesday, March 2.
  • March 25, and weekends April 1 – April 16, Kino Pool.
    • Online registration deadline: Wednesday, March 23.

Detailed schedule for all classes may be found on the lifeguard training classes page

