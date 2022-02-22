Pima County seeking lifeguards for summer season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is looking to urgently hire lifeguards for this upcoming season.

To attract applicants, Pima County’s Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department (NRPR) has raised pay for lifeguards to $15.75/hour this summer.

Three lifeguard training classes have been added this spring to make sure there are enough guards to safely staff the nine swimming pools throughout the county and to avoid possible pool closures on Sundays.

The American Red Cross lifeguard training classes are mandatory for all lifeguarding positions.

“Lifeguarding is a terrific job, particularly for high school and college students who are off for the summer,” said Grant Bourguet, NRPR recreation program manager. “Our message is that if you successfully complete our classes and are 16-years-old by the time pools open May 28, we WILL hire you!”

Class information:

Detailed schedule for all classes may be found on the lifeguard training classes page .

