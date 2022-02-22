Police investigating crash between bike, car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are at the scene of a collision involving a bicyclist and a car.

According to police, two people have been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the crash happened at the intersection of South Rita Road and East Camino Abril. The intersection will be shut down until further notice.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

