TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are near the garden district after a school bus and an SUV collided.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, while no one on the bus was hurt.

Crews have already begun clearing the road, and officers don’t anticipate any road closures.

