Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Man dead of gunshot wounds after incident northeast of Douglas

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office recently determined the cause of death of a man who was killed during an incident in Cochise County on Saturday, Feb. 19.

According to officials, the incident involved a Border Patrol agent and a group of migrants about 30 miles northeast of Douglas. Medical examiners said the man died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities received initial information that the man was seriously injured in the mountain area near Skeleton Canyon, and several other migrants were detained by agents at the same location.

A Border Patrol emergency medical technician attended to the subject, but the man succumbed to his injuries. Agents secured the scene and transported the detainees to a nearby Border Patrol station.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officials say the Mexican Consulate was notified of this incident and will be working in close cooperation with the Sheriff’s Office during the investigation to identify the man and notify next of kin.

This story has been updated with new information from authorities.

In an initial press release, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the migrant was killed by a Border Patrol agent. That information was removed in an updated release. When asked about the removal, the public information officer explained that it had not been reviewed by the proper channels.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a woman is facing several charges following a...
UPDATE: One arrested after man, woman stabbed at Tucson apartment complex
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Midtown shooting leaves one man dead
Chris Moreno of Tucson kept 15 chickens for their eggs.
Backyard chickens stolen on Tucson’s east side
Police: Man fatally shot in midtown was trespassing
CBP agents find baby wrapped in camouflage, tucked under bush

Latest News

“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden announces sanctions; Blinken cancels plans to meet with Russian counterpart
Hundreds of beehives have been reported stolen throughout California so far this year.
Beekeepers turn to anti-theft technology as hive thefts rise
Union Pacific said there were no injuries in the train derailment near Coolidge on Monday, Feb....
UPDATE: Chemical released following train derailment near Coolidge
Police investigating crash between bike, car
UPDATE: Pima County man who went missing last week found safe