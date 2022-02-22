Advertise
UPDATE: Man, woman fighting for life after domestic violence incident in Tucson

(WILX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:04 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at a scene where a person has reportedly barricaded themselves inside a building in the 8400 block of East 22nd Street

Authorities said they were called there in response to a domestic incident and found a man and woman both suffering from life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

When officers tried to talk to the suspect involved, they said, she barricaded herself inside an apartment. Hostage negotiators and the SWAT team assisted before the woman was detained.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

