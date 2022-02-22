Advertise
UPDATE: One arrested after man, woman stabbed at Tucson apartment complex

According to Tucson Police, a child was found unharmed inside the home
Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a woman is facing several charges following a domestic violence incident at a Tucson apartment complex Monday, Feb. 21.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:04 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people are recovering from stab wounds, a child is safe and a woman is facing several charges following a domestic violence incident at a Tucson apartment complex Monday, Feb. 21.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to an apartment in the 8400 block of East 22nd Street around 4:45 p.m.

The TPD said officers found a man and woman with stab wounds. The victims, who have not been identified, are in serious condition at a local hospital.

As officers got the victims out of the apartment, the suspect barricaded herself inside a bedroom.

SWAT and hostage negotiators responded as the suspect, 24-year-old Jitori Solomon-Martinez, allegedly set a fire inside the apartment. The fire was later put out and Solomon-Martinez was taken into custody.

The TPD said the man who was stabbed had a domestic relationship with both the other victim and Solomon-Martinez.

A juvenile was found in the home and was not injured, according to TPD.

Solomon-Martinez has been booked on charges of attempted homicide, arson and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

