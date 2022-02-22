UPDATE: Pima County man who went missing last week found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert for a Pima County man who went missing Thursday, Feb. 17 was canceled after he was found safe.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the man was last seen at his brother’s home near Grant and Silverbell.

Deputies said the man suffers from a medical condition which may have caused him to become confused and easily lost.

