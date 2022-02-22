Advertise
UPDATE: Pima County man who went missing last week found safe

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert for a Pima County man who went missing Thursday, Feb. 17 was canceled after he was found safe.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the man was last seen at his brother’s home near Grant and Silverbell.

Deputies said the man suffers from a medical condition which may have caused him to become confused and easily lost.

Police investigating crash between bike, car