Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Vulnerable woman missing in Pinal County

melanie silver
melanie silver(PCSO)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Authorities said 32-year-old Melanie Silver was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and brown shoes.

Silver and her boyfriend are transient and were camping in their vehicle in the area of North Hackamore Road and East Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Silver left the vehicle and did not return. She left behind her cell phone and wallet.

According to her family, Silver suffers from schizophrenia and does take medication for the condition.

The 5-foot-7, 140-pound Silver has brown hair and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 520-866-5111.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a woman is facing several charges following a...
UPDATE: One arrested after man, woman stabbed at Tucson apartment complex
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Midtown shooting leaves one man dead
Police: Man fatally shot in midtown was trespassing
Chris Moreno of Tucson kept 15 chickens for their eggs.
Backyard chickens stolen on Tucson’s east side
CBP agents find baby wrapped in camouflage, tucked under bush

Latest News

“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs, banks amid Ukraine tensions
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
(Source: Tucson Parks and Recreation)
Pima County seeking lifeguards for summer season
Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a woman is facing several charges following a...
UPDATE: One arrested after man, woman stabbed at Tucson apartment complex
Motorcycle generic
Man dies in motorcycle crash near Kolb, Valencia roads