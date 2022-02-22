Vulnerable woman missing in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Authorities said 32-year-old Melanie Silver was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and brown shoes.

Silver and her boyfriend are transient and were camping in their vehicle in the area of North Hackamore Road and East Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Silver left the vehicle and did not return. She left behind her cell phone and wallet.

According to her family, Silver suffers from schizophrenia and does take medication for the condition.

The 5-foot-7, 140-pound Silver has brown hair and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 520-866-5111.

