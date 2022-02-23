Cologuard Classic tees off this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golfers are hitting the links this week as they compete in one of Tucson’s biggest events, the Cologuard Classic.

Proceeds from the golf tournament benefit youth athletic programs in Southern Arizona along with raising awareness in the fight against colon cancer.

Last year, spectators were not allowed to watch due to COVID-19 but this year, fans are back.

78 players will soon be hitting the links here at Omni Tucson National, vying for the $1.7 million purse, a champions title, and this conquistador helmet. Over the next couple of days, tournament chair Josh Robinson said, there will be pro-am events.

But spectators are not allowed to attend on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We like the participants to get a chance to enjoy it out on the course to know the professional golfer,” he said.

The field is stacked with plenty of familiar names, according to Robinson.

“Earnie Els, Jim Furyk, Bernhard Langer who just won last week,” he said.

Some people go to the tournament for the love of golf, while others go for the social experience.

“Birdie beers. Beers for people making birdies on hole 15, patrons get the chance to buy some beers for $2,” Robinson said.

Round one ends with a party at 6 p.m. Friday.

“It is a celebration of years hosting the PGA Tour here in Tucson. That is at our 19th hole and open to the public,” Robinson said.

Round two is on Saturday, Feb. 26. A celebrity challenge at 2 p.m. kicks it off, and it features four recognizable faces: Annika Sorenstam, Larry Fitsgerald, Eric Dickerson and Jake Owen

The driving range will turn into a concert Saturday night with two opening bands, Diamond Rio and then Jake Owen.

Tickets to the concert are included in golf admission.

Final round takes place on Sunday, Feb. 27.

“And we will get to crown our champion with our historical conquistador helmet,” Robinson said.

Aside from all the fun and festivities, the Cologuard Classic is all about spreading awareness of a deadly disease: colon cancer, the second leading cause of death in the United States of America.

Tournament proceeds support colon cancer awareness and Tucson youth sports.

“And make sure that people realize that this deadly killer is real, and people need to be screened and they need to tell their loved ones to be screened,” Robinson said.

