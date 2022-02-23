Advertise
Firefighters respond to house fire on Tucson’s south side

Tucson firefighters say heavy winds have caused a second alarm to be called.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a house fire on the city’s south side.

Authorities say the fire is in the 2800 block of South Coconino Vista. Shortly before 4 p.m., they said, a second alarm had been called.

Firefighters said the fire was exacerbated by the strong winds.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

