Firefighters respond to house fire on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a house fire on the city’s south side.

Authorities say the fire is in the 2800 block of South Coconino Vista. Shortly before 4 p.m., they said, a second alarm had been called.

Firefighters said the fire was exacerbated by the strong winds.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.

SECOND ALARM 🔥 A second alarm has been called to suppress this wind driven house fire pic.twitter.com/DkBwntZleR — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) February 23, 2022

