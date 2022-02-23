Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds and winter weather moving in!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, February 23rd
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Winter Storm Watch is active today for the mountains due to heavy snow potential. This does include the Catalinas/Summerhaven/Mount Lemmon areas. Showers will continue moving west to east through Wednesday evening across southern Arizona. Accumulating snow expected above 5,000 feet mainly for the mountains north and east of Tucson. Wind stays gusty Wednesday. Thursday, wind tapers off. Rain ends by sunrise. Much cooler air through Friday morning.

WEDNESDAY: 70% valley rain, mountain snow chance. Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s. Windy.

TONIGHT: 50% valley rain, mountain snow chance. Mostly cloudy early, with skies clearing later with lows in the low 30s.

THURSDAY: Any moisture moving out. Skies clearing with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

