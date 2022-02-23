High-speed chase ends in Tucson, lands 13 people in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thirteen people were taken into custody after a high-speed chase on Interstate 10 ended in Tucson late Tuesday, Feb. 22.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, a state trooper initiated the traffic stop due speeding. The car accelerated, prompting the pursuit.

The car continued westbound on I-10, then turned around in the median and began heading eastbound. The car continued to get on and off the freeway.

A DPS Ranger helicopter was monitoring the car from the air while ground units discontinued the pursuit.

The car then exited eastbound at Prince Road in Tucson and continued eastbound before stopping at the Valero gas station. All of the occupants exited the car and fled on foot.

The driver, 19-year-old Lawrence Ibarra, faces charges of unlawful flight, reckless driving and aggressive driving. DPS says Ibarra, an American citizen, was not booked into jail due to ongoing medical issues and the case will be turned over to the Pinal County Attorney for prosecution.

12 additional occupants were located and turned over to the Border Patrol, who reportedly “expelled” them to Mexico.

