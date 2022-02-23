Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

High speed chase lands 12 people in custody

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several people are in custody following a high-speed chase on Interstate 10.

According to authorities, the pursuit began in Pinal County when a car didn’t yield to state troopers. The car then changed direction and began driving toward Tucson.

DPS rangers took over the pursuit and followed the vehicle as it exited I-10 at Prince Road. The chase then ended, and authorities say those in the vehicle attempted to leave the scene.

Border Patrol agents took 12 immigrants into custody, including the driver.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a woman is facing several charges following a...
UPDATE: One arrested after man, woman stabbed at Tucson apartment complex
Motorcycle generic
Man dies in motorcycle crash near Kolb, Valencia roads
FBI, deputies looking into Tucson Estates bank robbery
Police at wreck between school bus, SUV
Rachel Lopez is a young, healthy woman with no pre-existing health conditions, so doctors were...
Doctor sheds light on condition causing heart attacks in young, healthy women

Latest News

The 2019 Tucson Rodeo Parade is Thursday, Feb. 21.
WATCH: KOLD to broadcast Tucson Rodeo Parade
Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank is asking for the community’s help to continue feeding pets...
Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank asking for community’s help
UPDATE: Federal agent fatally shoots immgrant near Douglas
There is a 70% chance for rain on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
ACTION DAY: Scattered showers, mountain snow expected Wednesday