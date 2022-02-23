High speed chase lands 12 people in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several people are in custody following a high-speed chase on Interstate 10.

According to authorities, the pursuit began in Pinal County when a car didn’t yield to state troopers. The car then changed direction and began driving toward Tucson.

DPS rangers took over the pursuit and followed the vehicle as it exited I-10 at Prince Road. The chase then ended, and authorities say those in the vehicle attempted to leave the scene.

Border Patrol agents took 12 immigrants into custody, including the driver.

