TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man faces charges after, police say, he robbed numerous restaurants in Tucson within the span of a few months.

Tucson police arrested David Alejandro Williams, 21, on Feb. 8.

Per police, at least 30 armed robberies had taken place at fast food restaurants between December and February.

