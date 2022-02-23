Pima Animal Care Center in ‘code red’ after taking in dogs with puppies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center has run out of space for dogs in non-public areas, the shelter recently announced.

More than 30 dogs are currently in those non-public areas. On Tuesday, Feb. 22, 54 dogs came into the shelter.

Of those dogs, about 75% were stray and four were mothers with puppies and one pregnant dog.

Center officials said they need fosters for those moms, as shelters aren’t the best places for puppies to grow up in.

They also asked anyone who finds a loose dog to search for an owner before turning it over to PACC.

As always, the center is looking for those interested in adopting and fostering. For more information, visit the shelter between noon and 7 p.m. during weekdays or from between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekends or click here .

