Results from fourth day of Tucson rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Timed SLACK events finished today, with new leaders in steer wrestling and tie down roping.

The following are unofficial event standings from Tuesday, Feb. 22:

Team Roping Average: 1, Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA, Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA, 12.2/2; 2, Joshua Torres, Ocala, FL, Jonathan Torres, Ocala, FL, 12.4/2; 3-4, Marcus Battaglia, Ramona, CA, Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, CA, Seth Hall, Picacho, AZ, Lane Siggins, Coolidge, AZ, 13.7/2; 5, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, ID, Jake Minor, Ellensburg, WA, 13.9/2; 6, Pace Freed, Pocatello, ID, Cole Wilson, Lake Shore, UT, 14.1/2; 7, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT, Jeremy Buhler, Roosevelt, UT, 14.2/2; 8, Wyatt Lacey, Prescott Valley, AZ, Tye Reddell, Camp Verde, AZ, 15.5/2; 9, Cash Duty, Weimer, TX, Kyle Stamps, Harwood, TX, 16.0/2; 10, J.T. Prather, Millsap, TX, Cayden Cox, Arroyo Grande, CA, 16.2/2; 11, Shay Dixon Carroll, Stephenville, TX, Evan Arnold, Stephenville, TX, 16.4/2; 12, Corey Whinnery, Powderhorn, CO, Arye Espencheid, Big Piney, WY, 18.0/2.

Steer Wrestling Go Round 1 Current Leaders: 1, Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, AB, 4.4; 2, Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND, 4.7; 3-4, J.D. Struxness, Perrin, TX, Dustin Merritt, Edmond, OK, 4.9; 5-6, Kyler Dick, Oakley, UT, Logan Lemmel, Whitewood, SD, 5.0; 7, Tanner Milan, Cochrane, AB, 5.1; 8-9, Justin Simon, Florence, AZ, Jesse Brown, Baker City, OR, 5.3; 10, Layne Delemont, Cardston, AB, 5.4; 11-13, Jace Melvin, Bluff Dale, TX, Justin Miller, Virden, MB, Ty Allred, Tooele, UT, 5.6.

Tie Down Roping Go Round 1 Current Leaders: 1, Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, MN, 8.9; 2-3, Shane Hanchey, Carmine, TX, Logan Bird, Nanton, AB, 9.0; 4, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, WA, 9.4; 5, Garrett Jacobs, Bosque Farms, NM, 9.5; 6-8, Hunter Herrin, Apache, OK, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX, Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, UT, 9.6; 9-10, D.J. Parker, Aromas, CA, Quade Hiatt, Canyon, TX, 9.9; Cash Edward Hooper, Carlsbad, NM, Colton Farquer, Oakdale, CA, 10.2.

Barrel Racing Go Round 1 Current Leaders: 1, Kailee Murdock, Litchfield Park, AZ, 17.48; 2, Marcie Wilson, Lake Shore, UT, 17.62; 3, Sonya Dodginghorse, Tsuwtina, AB, 17.65; 4, Sarah Kieckhefer, Prescott, AZ, 17.67; 5, Katie Halbert, Port Lavaca, TX, 17.71; 6, Shannon McReynolds, La Luz, NM, 17.78; 7, Jenna Humble, Mud Butte, SD, 17.81; 8, Bertina Olafson, Hudson Bay, SK, 17.86; 9, Nicole Driggers, Stephenville, TX, 17.88; 10-11, Tyra Kane, Weatherford, TX, Halyn Lide, China Spring, TX, 17.89; 12, Mindy Goemmer, Battle Mountain, NV, 17.94.

