Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank asking for community’s help

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the pandemic pushes prices for just about everything up, pets are also feeling the pain.

The Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank is having a hard time keeping up with the demand to feed hungry pets across the region. The nonprofit recently moved locations to save money on rent so they could buy more pet food.

Donna DeConcini, Director for Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank, said the move was worthwhile but they are still having a hard time feeding all of the pets in need. They have around 50 applications submitted each day. They’ve served over 750 families across southern Arizona, and each of those families have gotten approximately 100 pounds of animal food.

They tell me the pandemic really made that need for pet food and supplies much higher. The organization was recently gifted 40 palates of dry dog food to ease the strain, but they must raise $1,300 to get that food to Tucson.

“We haven’t been able to service Southern Arizona like we did when we first started. We haven’t been able to take food to Douglas, or to Nogales or to Ajo or Benson or Avra Prieta or Pierce,” DeConcini said. “So, that 40 palates of food would probably be gone in a month’s time because we’ll be so happy to be able to service the outlying communities of Southern Arizona.”

The nonprofit is in need of wet dog food, senior dog and cat food, treats and dry cat food. On top of food, the organization needs collars, leashes and crates. DeConcini said monetary donations are also appreciated, and because the organization is a non-profit, those donations are tax deductible.

“We’ve collected over 78,000 pounds of animal food and we usually keep about 2,000 to 3,000 pounds on hand with us,” DeConcini said. “Right now if we can get 1,000 pounds, we would be really happy about that.”

DeConcini said the nonprofit has had to get creative in the past year to raise more money for food and supplies. They’ve added over 30 handcrafted vendors to their nonprofit location. Each vendor sells a variety of goods, and around 30% of sales go right back to the organization.

“We’re struggling and asking people to help us, because it all goes out,” DeConcini said. “Within a weeks time we can go through about 5,000 pounds. Anything is appreciated.”

If your animal needs help you can find applications for food on their website. Each animal will receive 1 months’ worth of food if the application is accepted.

