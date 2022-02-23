Advertise
TPD investigating possible hazmat situation

Source: TPD
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are on the scene of a possible hazmat situation at the intersection of North Oracle Road and West Roger Road.

Authorities say they are investigating a “suspicious item.” Tucson police’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team is on site, along with Tucson Fire.

Traffic will be restricted in the area. They ask that drivers take an alternate route.

This situation is ongoing. Please check back for updates.

