WATCH: KOLD to broadcast Tucson Rodeo Parade

The 2019 Tucson Rodeo Parade is Thursday, Feb. 21.(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 96th annual Tucson Rodeo Parade will roll through Tucson Thursday, Feb. 24.

Each year, over 100,000 people line the route to watch the country’s oldest and longest non-mechanized parade.

In 2022, KOLD News 13 will again televise the parade for those who cannot make it to the event. You can watch it at www.kold.com/live, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KOLDNews as well as our apps for Apple, Android, Kindle and Roku devices.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. on Ajo Highway, about 1/2 mile west of Park Avenue. The route is then to Park Avenue, Irvington Road and then Sixth Avenue.

The parade route for the Tucson Rodeo Parade.
The parade route for the Tucson Rodeo Parade.(Tucson Rodeo Parade)

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

