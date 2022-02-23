WATCH: KOLD to broadcast Tucson Rodeo Parade
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 96th annual Tucson Rodeo Parade will roll through Tucson Thursday, Feb. 24.
Each year, over 100,000 people line the route to watch the country’s oldest and longest non-mechanized parade.
In 2022, KOLD News 13 will again televise the parade for those who cannot make it to the event. You can watch it at www.kold.com/live, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KOLDNews as well as our apps for Apple, Android, Kindle and Roku devices.
The parade begins at 9 a.m. on Ajo Highway, about 1/2 mile west of Park Avenue. The route is then to Park Avenue, Irvington Road and then Sixth Avenue.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.