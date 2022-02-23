Wildfire moving towards West Kaibab Way
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from numerous agencies are responding as heavy winds blow a wildfire towards buildings in Cochise County.
Authorities say winds are moving at 50 miles per hour and causing the fire to rapidly spread from the Richland area to West Kaibab Way, about 25 miles south of Willcox.
Residents are urged to use caution in the area.
