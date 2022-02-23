Wildfire moving towards West Kaibab Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from numerous agencies are responding as heavy winds blow a wildfire towards buildings in Cochise County.

Authorities say winds are moving at 50 miles per hour and causing the fire to rapidly spread from the Richland area to West Kaibab Way, about 25 miles south of Willcox.

Residents are urged to use caution in the area.

#AZForestry responding to #HopeFire, near Sunsites-Pearce, by the Richland-area. Fire approx. 20 acres w/high winds fueling fire. Add’l resources, including hand crew and aircraft ordered. #CochiseCounty #AZFire pic.twitter.com/xmDiPubCfG — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) February 23, 2022

