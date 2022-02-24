Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

COVID-19 cases in the US have dropped 90% in the last 6 weeks

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down dramatically since January.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down dramatically since January.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the US since mid-January, according to new data.

Johns Hopkins University said over a six-week period, new daily cases dropped from more than 802,000 to fewer than 80,000.

Average daily case rates are back down to the level seen last November, right before the omicron variant was confirmed in the U.S.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are also falling. The Department of Health and Human Services says there are currently about 53,000 COVID-19 patients in US hospitals – about a third of the number of patients hospitalized in January.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest after police chase
High-speed chase ends in Tucson, lands 13 people in custody
Source: TPD
TPD investigating possible hazmat situation
Pima Animal Care Center in ‘code red’ after taking in dogs with puppies
Tucson firefighters say heavy winds have caused a second alarm to be called.
Firefighters respond to house fire on Tucson’s south side
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wildfire moving towards West Kaibab Way

Latest News

According to the listing agent, the house had 30 offers the day after the showing – all over...
Housing crisis: video shows desperation for finding affordable homes
Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, vows to hold Putin accountable for his...
World leaders move to hit Russia with sanctions after Ukraine invasion
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
LIVE: Biden to outline sanctions; Ukraine loses Chernobyl site to Russia after fierce battle, adviser says
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Counselor: Before school shooting, parents were warned that teen at risk