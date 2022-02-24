FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The system that brought us the rain, snow and winds is moving out. In it’s wake, much cooler temperatures stick around today and into tomorrow morning. Expect temperatures to be below freezing Friday morning. A warming trend will bring temps in the 60s Friday and Saturday then the 70s return by Sunday.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.