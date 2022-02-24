TikTok brings positive and negative impacts to mental health

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Social media can be a blessing or a curse depending on how it’s used.

TikTok can spread awareness about mental health disorders but can also come with dangers of self-diagnosis.

“2020 was an awful year for me with depression. I was definitely suicidal,” said Allex Gregoire.

She said she struggled with these feelings for a long time but never gave them much thought.

“Like okay, my mind is just different, I’m crazy but I know how to fit in so that’s the way I’d be floating through life,” Gregoire said.

Like many people, she made a TikTok and started seeing posts from people she related to. Her and her therapist sat down and talked about the videos that hit home.

“Together we wrote a front and back list of symptoms I have that I go through daily that I then took that to the psychiatrist,” she said.

Her psychiatrist was then able to give her a diagnosis and help her with treatment.

“At 38-years-old I was undiagnosed with ADHD, BPD, anxiety and depression,” she said. “Every horrible thing in my life made sense now.”

She said her life has transformed ever since. Counselor Deb Giles said the key part of Gregoire’s story is that she sought out help after noticing her symptoms.

“It’s important to get to someone professional in that field just as if I had a stomachache or sore throat I would go to a doctor,” Giles said.

Banner Health is warning about the dangers of self-diagnosis and has seen a spike in Tourette-like tics linked to TikTok. The health group recommends being mindful if social media begins affecting your life. When used positively apps like TikTok can help spread awareness about mental health and give people support.

“We can help each other, encourage each other in progress and just not feel like we’re alone in the universe,“ Giles said.

Find a list of free and low-cost mental health resources in Pima County, here .

