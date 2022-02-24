Tucson family turns hurt into hope after colon cancer loss

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When you think of colon cancer, it is typically thought of as an “old man’s disease.” But that was not the case for Matt Moore. He was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer at the age of 32.

“It was complete and utter shock. I was seven months pregnant with our son,” said Nikki Moore.

Moore said her late husband went from the life of the party and a ball of energy to the complete opposite.

“He was really really tired. He had changes in bowl movements. He became irritable,” she said.

Doctors gave him less than two years to live. In those final moments, the couple launched Live Moore Co., a lifestyle apparel brand with a message.

“This way of life being present and intentional and living life to its fullest in this moment because tomorrow is not guaranteed,” she said.

“When I turned two, he died,” said Moore’s son Cullen.

Now, the 6-year-old clings to memories and pictures.

“He was a good man and loved to help people,” he said.

Now, Nikki Moore has entered a new chapter in life with her husband Caleb.

“Last July, we welcomed a baby girl into our family. That has been the best gift of life that all of us could have ever received,” she said.

Moore continues to live out her late husband’s legacy through the Live Moore campaign, sharing his story and stressing the importance of colon cancer screening.

The Moores did not know colon cancer runs in Matt’s family until after he was diagnosed. They say it is important to discuss health history with family members now before it’s too late.

