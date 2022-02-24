Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Bicyclist dies following collision on Tucson’s southeast side

(Arizona's Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police confirmed a bicyclist has died following a collision that happened on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

According to officials, officers responded to the 8200 block of South Rita Road for a report of a serious-injury collision. When officers arrived, the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined that the bicyclist was on the sidewalk riding southbound on the eastside of Rita Road. The Jeep was traveling northbound on Rita Road when it changed direction, went off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, striking the bicyclist.

According to interviews, the Jeep exhibited reckless driving behavior prior to the collision, and officials determined the driver was impaired.

The bicyclist has been identified as a man in his 30′s. Officials say the driver of the Jeep, a 22-year-old man, is still in life-threatening condition at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest after police chase
High-speed chase ends in Tucson, lands 13 people in custody
Source: TPD
TPD investigating possible hazmat situation
Pima Animal Care Center in ‘code red’ after taking in dogs with puppies
Tucson firefighters say heavy winds have caused a second alarm to be called.
Firefighters respond to house fire on Tucson’s south side
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wildfire moving towards West Kaibab Way

Latest News

The 2019 Tucson Rodeo Parade is Thursday, Feb. 21.
WATCH: KOLD to broadcast Tucson Rodeo Parade
The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
Study: Washing dishes lowers heart disease risks in older women
Rosemont water fight
Tucson, CAP and Rosemont tangle over water storage
Social media a blessing and curse
TikTok brings positive and negative impacts to mental health