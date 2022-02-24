UPDATE: Bicyclist dies following collision on Tucson’s southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police confirmed a bicyclist has died following a collision that happened on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

According to officials, officers responded to the 8200 block of South Rita Road for a report of a serious-injury collision. When officers arrived, the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined that the bicyclist was on the sidewalk riding southbound on the eastside of Rita Road. The Jeep was traveling northbound on Rita Road when it changed direction, went off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, striking the bicyclist.

According to interviews, the Jeep exhibited reckless driving behavior prior to the collision, and officials determined the driver was impaired.

The bicyclist has been identified as a man in his 30′s. Officials say the driver of the Jeep, a 22-year-old man, is still in life-threatening condition at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

