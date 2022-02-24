UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The man accused of killing a Tucson woman last month has been captured.

The Tucson Police Department said Emilio Casimiro Lopez, 31, was arrested near Broadway and Houghton late Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Lopez, who is facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault, is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The TPD said Lopez fatally shot Alejandra Valles Valenzuela, 36, near Irvington and Park on Jan. 20. A man was also shot, but he survivied.

Detectives think the victims got into a confrontation with Lopez before the shooting.

