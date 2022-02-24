Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

WATCH: Tucson Rodeo, Rodeo Parade have long history in southern Arizona

The Vasquez family posed for a photo ahead of the 1964 Tucson Rodeo Parade.
The Vasquez family posed for a photo ahead of the 1964 Tucson Rodeo Parade.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:59 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Rodeo and Rodeo Parade have a long colorful history in southern Arizona.

The Tucson Rodeo began as a three-day event in 1925. Since then, it has grown into a celebration more than a week long.

The first Tucson Rodeo Parade was held in 1925. It has almost always begun at Park Avenue and Ajo Way and ended at the rodeo grounds.

In 2023, 13 News will again televise the parade for those who cannot make it to the event on Thursday, Feb. 23. You can watch it at www.kold.com/live, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KOLDNews as well as our apps for Apple, Android, Kindle and Roku devices.

Below you can watch videos from several rodeo events, some dating back to 1927.

1927 Tucson Rodeo Parade

2013 Tucson Rodeo Parade

2014 Tucson Rodeo Parade

2015 Tucson Rodeo Parade

2016 Tucson Rodeo Parade

2017 Tucson Rodeo Parade

2018 Tucson Rodeo Parade

2019 Tucson Rodeo Parade

Miniature Town At Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum

2020 Tucson Rodeo Parade

2022 Tucson Rodeo Parade

Caption

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie theater demolished to make room for new casino in Tucson
Four people died in a two-vehicle crash near Elgin on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Tucson woman among victims in deadly crash near Elgin
Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael T. Ernst died in a free fall training accident in Marana...
Navy sailor killed in training accident in Marana
Jamal Prentiss, 29, is facing multiple charges following a shooting in Sahuarita.
Tucson man arrested after shots fired
Signs to go up around Pima County to discourage panhandling
Signs to go up around Pima County to discourage panhandling

Latest News

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) drives past Chicago Sky forward Candace...
Brittney Griner re-signs with Phoenix Mercury
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Tucson Rodeo Parade volunteers
Tucson Rodeo Parade volunteers
Tucson Rodeo Parade traditions
Tucson Rodeo Parade traditions
Tucson Rodeo Parade safety
Tucson Rodeo Parade safety