2022 Cologuard Classic opens to fans Friday

Spectators were not allowed to watch last year due to COVID-19
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fans are back as pro golfers are getting ready to tee off at the 2022 Cologuard Classic, one of Tucson’s biggest events.

Spectators were not allowed to watch last year due to COVID-19, but the gates opened to the public at 9 a.m. Friday.

Proceeds from the golf tournament benefit youth athletic programs in southern Arizona along with raising awareness in the fight against colon cancer.

“We’ve got a great field, ready to go out and chase the trophy,” said tournament chairman Josh Robinson. “The weather is looking good. We’ve got a whole tailgate zone with food, a beer garden, plenty of options for people even if you’re not a golf fan to come out and enjoy the sunshine and watch some good golf.”

Nearly 80 players will take to the fairway for three days to try to win a $1.7 million purse, a champion’s title and more.

Among the players competing, - former Arizona Wildcat Jim Furyk.

Furyk was the 2010 FedEX Cup Champion and 2010 PGA Tour Player of the Year. He said it is fun to be back in Tucson, doing what he loves.

“I spent a lot of time at Tucson National,” he said. ”I lived real close to here for a couple of years in school. Practiced a lot here, played a lot of at this golf course so it brings back some good memories and also some good memories with my team.”

Friday’s event kicks off with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. followed by an Air Force Military Fly Over and check presentation.

Celebrations will be held on Saturday and Sunday evening following the events. The driving range will turn into a concert Saturday night with two opening bands, Diamond Rio and Jake Owen.

Tickets to the concert are included in golf admission.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

