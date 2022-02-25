After the pandemic, what comes next?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the number of COVID-19 cases wind down and the Pima County mask mandate expires four days from now, the question becomes what comes next?

It will likely depend on a person’s risk factor.

“I hope we are coming into a time when we transition to what we call an endemic phase,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Director.

By endemic, it means the virus will still be with us and there may be some seasonal outbreaks, but it will be something that will be managed rather than eradicated.

Some people will still get sick from COVID-19 but the hope is they won’t die from it.

“Our hope is we will be able to identify them early, get the appropriate treatment, significantly decrease the mortality or the death associated with the infection itself,” Cullen said.

But there will be other fallout as the virus winds down and people start to wander out of the spaces they’ve been sequestered in during the two year pandemic.

“I have an ongoing fear that we will see an increase in anxiety, depression and mental health issues,” she said. “A long term impact on the family.”

Long term also because of “long COVID” which has affected many people who have had the virus and have spent weeks or months trying to feel normal but to no avail.

“I think the impact on this from a post trauma prospective for individuals, families and the community is still unknown,” Dr. Cullen said.

There are a number of issues people may face after they leave their homes where they have been isolated, leaving only when absolutely necessary.

“We’ve developed a way of coping that is fairly isolating for many people and so we’re saying please, please engage in social activities,” Dr. Cullen said. “We need to make sure we have the tools and the path in place to help people do that.”

Those tools will likely need to include a person’s risk tolerance.

“You go through what your risk factors are, you go through the ways you can mitigate them, you look at the situation where you’re going and you make a decision that limits your risk,” she said.

And as long as the county is in high transmission rates as it is now, Dr. Cullen suggests people mask up when they can’t maintain a six foot space, especially indoors and in groups with unfamiliar people.

Not everyone will wear a mask even when it’s in their best interest. It’s the same with vaccines. Enough time has passed that it’s apparent that arm twisting is not going to work. A calm conversation may be the better strategy.

“We’re not going to convince everyone to get vaccinated,” Dr. Cullen said. “We need to insure they have enough information, if they choose, to protect themselves in a community where there is accelerated transmission.”

