Arizona’s best kept baseball secret

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If a baseball field could talk, the one at Central Arizona College would have plenty of stories to tell, according to Head Coach Anthony Gillich.

“We’ve been fortunate some pretty big names have come through here,” he said.

If you’re looking for a flashy stadium, state of the art facilities and tailgates you’ve come to the wrong place. But, if you want history, grit and bare bones baseball, you may have just found heaven.

“We preach for teams to come at us because we know we’re going to beat them,” said Jaylen Rae, a Central Arizona Baseball player,” said player Jaylen Rae.

Baseball breathes life into Coolidge, where the number of cotton plants is likely larger than the number of people that call it home and where the sound of silence is only interrupted by the crack of a bat.

“College life, the parties, the football games are all secondary. We don’t have any of these,” said Gillich.

It doesn’t seem like it would be an easy sell to some 18 and 19 year old kids, but they’re flocking to Central Arizona College, and to Head Coach Anthony Gillich, from other countries and continents.

“I try not to sell them. I try to talk about the things I believe in,” he said.

Gillich’s philosophy is built on maximum effort and no excuses.

“We don’t have the most facilities, amenities or travel budget but we have the field, the time, the bats and balls,” said Gillich. “We hold people accountable, there’s not an excuse to hang your hat on, if you didn’t get it done, you didn’t get it done.”

In baseball, numbers tell a story and for Gillich that story is one of staggering success. In his seven years at the helm, he’s quickly become the program’s winningest coach with a 730 winning percentage. Last year he led his team to the most successful season in the program’s history, losing just nine games out of 60.

Gillich’s stat line speaks for itself, but it becomes even more impressive when you consider the program’s success started long before he had even heard about Central Arizona College.

The program was founded in 1976 since then, well over 150 players have been drafted into the majors 19 have played in the MLB.

Central Arizona was the catapult that launched Doug Mathis, now the Texas Rangers’ pitching coach, and many others into the major leagues. It’s where 5-time MLB all-star Doug Jones threw a no hitter in 1978.

It’s where 3-time national coach of the year and University of Arizona legend Mike Candrea played baseball and then got his coaching start as an assistant coach with the baseball team.

It’s also where World Series champion and 2-time Gold Glove winner Ian Kinsler hit .408 and stole 22 bases in 54 games. And it’s where three separate head coaches have each won a national championship in the last 50 years.

“It’s not just, ‘hey, the program got hot for a 10-year span,’” said Gillich.

The first title came in 1976 under their first head coach Kenny Richardson, the second didn’t come until 26-years later in 2002 under Clint Myers, who went on to win 2 NCAA women’s College World Series championships at Arizona State. Gillich earned the most recent championship in 2019.

“I think there’s a responsibility, I know I feel it,” said Gillich. The program has been good for a long time, so I didn’t want it to go downhill on my watch. So I do feel that burden.”

The secret to Gillich’s success lies in understanding he is the product of all the other Central coaches who came before him. He’s studied them and made it a point to speak to as many of them as he could.

He chatted with Richardson about a Central rite of passage, running a near by mountain that becomes more of a climb than a run in the Arizona heat.

“I asked him jokingly,” said Gillich. “I said, ‘did you ever have your guys run the mountain?’ And he would be like, ‘every damn day, every damn day’.”

He’s heard rumors and stories from alumni who build the foundation of the program.

“The ‘76 team always tells stories,” said Gillich. “They won a national championship, but after losses they would drop them off at the exit off the I-10 and make them run home.”

Gillich has taken in all of it and studied it. The history, the tradition, the different approaches and philosophies and put his own spin on it. The numbers don’t lie, what he’s doing is working.

“One phrase we use in our program is 2.85%,” said Gillich. “We have 31 players, four coaches. That’s 35 people in the program. You divide that by 100, that’s 2.85%, it shows that everyone has value.”

Success is important, in life and in baseball, but that’s not what matters to Gillich-- what does is showing each of his 2.85% that this is their field of dreams.

And much like the greats who rounded these bases before them playing baseball here, under his guidance, on this diamond surrounded by cotton fields, in the middle of nowhere can carry them places they once only dreamed of.

“It is certainly a special place,” said Gillich.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.