Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the pieces of legislation focus on boosting our nation’s productivity on a global scale.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Leaders in Congress are working through the fine print of the America Competes and the U.S. Innovation and Competition Acts.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the pieces of legislation focus on boosting our nation’s productivity on a global scale.

”The reality is our over reliance on foreign manufacturers is not just an economic issue,” said Raimondo. “It’s a national security vulnerability.”

Raimondo is calling on federal lawmakers to work their differences out and take swift action on the bills. She points to the global chip shortage as a reason.

”Twenty years ago, we produced almost 40% of all the world’s semiconductors, but over the years that has declined from that to now we produce only 12%,” said Raimondo.

As a result, Raimondo said Americans are paying higher prices for automobiles, appliances, and other devices when the out of pocket expense could be much cheaper if more goods like semiconductor chips were made in America.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) said the pandemic helped to expose our nation’s heavy reliance on other countries for goods.

“We’ve also seen disruptions in our food supply chain especially early in the pandemic, we ran short of things like toilet paper,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said she wrote two provisions in the America Competes Act. The provisions include the Supply Chain Resiliency Act and parts of her Made in America Act.

Each deal with boosting our country’s competitiveness with China including in manufacturing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest after police chase
High-speed chase ends in Tucson, lands 13 people in custody
Missing Tucson man found dead in Sahuarita
Sights and sounds of 2022 Tucson Rodeo Parade
Pima Animal Care Center in ‘code red’ after taking in dogs with puppies
Cyndee Reap, 13, was last seen in Pinal County on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Authorities looking for missing Pinal County teen

Latest News

Donald Trump was accused of rape in E. Jean Carroll' 2019 book. The book excerpt prompted Trump...
Donald Trump’s DNA, not deposition sought in defamation suit
Arizona lawmakers tighten election laws
New voting laws move through Arizona legislature
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
“People are going to suffer” : Tucson’s Ukrainian community voices concern for their homeland
“People are going to suffer” : Tucson's Ukrainian community voices concern for their homeland
Some Republicans still voted against the measure that allows schools to spend money lawmakers...
Arizona Senate waives school spending cap, averts crisis