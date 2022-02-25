Community market aims to combat food scarcity, waste

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new community market will start serving the northeast Tucson area on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The market is hosted by Nogales-based nonprofit Borderlands Produce Rescue, in a partnership with United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona. It will be held at 630 North Craycroft Road in Tucson.

For $12, shoppers can get up to 70 pounds of fresh produce, according to a news release.

“At this weekend’s market we will have varieties of tomatoes, fresh heirloom tomatoes, poblano peppers, squash, green beans, English cucumber, Brussel sprouts, to name a few varieties,” Borderlands Produce Rescue president Yolanda Soto was quoted as saying. “We prevent millions of pounds of fresh produce from going to the landfill each year. We want to protect the environment, while also making sure the communities of Arizona have access to fresh, nutritious produce.”

All proceeds from the market will benefit Borderlands Produce Rescue. Each $12 contribution will help the group save another 70 pounds of produce, which will keep 4.5 pounds of methane gasses out of landfills.

“Each of us must do our part, and this produce market is a good way for people to be a part of curbing food waste,” Soto was quoted as saying.

