Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Community market aims to combat food scarcity, waste

(pexels.com)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new community market will start serving the northeast Tucson area on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The market is hosted by Nogales-based nonprofit Borderlands Produce Rescue, in a partnership with United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona. It will be held at 630 North Craycroft Road in Tucson.

For $12, shoppers can get up to 70 pounds of fresh produce, according to a news release.

“At this weekend’s market we will have varieties of tomatoes, fresh heirloom tomatoes, poblano peppers, squash, green beans, English cucumber, Brussel sprouts, to name a few varieties,” Borderlands Produce Rescue president Yolanda Soto was quoted as saying. “We prevent millions of pounds of fresh produce from going to the landfill each year. We want to protect the environment, while also making sure the communities of Arizona have access to fresh, nutritious produce.”

All proceeds from the market will benefit Borderlands Produce Rescue. Each $12 contribution will help the group save another 70 pounds of produce, which will keep 4.5 pounds of methane gasses out of landfills.

“Each of us must do our part, and this produce market is a good way for people to be a part of curbing food waste,” Soto was quoted as saying.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I think it's really important for people to understand that overall the United States is very...
Arizona is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks. Here’s what you need to do now.
Missing Tucson man found dead in Sahuarita
Arrest after police chase
High-speed chase ends in Tucson, lands 13 people in custody
Pima Animal Care Center in ‘code red’ after taking in dogs with puppies
Sights and sounds of 2022 Tucson Rodeo Parade

Latest News

Afghan refugee finds piece of home at Tucson Rodeo
Third performance results from Tucson Rodeo
Cyndee Reap, 13, was found safe on Thursday, Feb. 24.
UPDATE: Missing Pinal County teen found safe
Afghan refugee finds home at Tucson Rodeo
Afghan refugee finds home at Tucson Rodeo