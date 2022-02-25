Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Coors Light, Foo Fighters team up for ‘drinkable demon deterrent’

Coors calls its new limited-edition beer, Coors Almighty Light, a “drinkable demon deterrent.”
Coors calls its new limited-edition beer, Coors Almighty Light, a “drinkable demon deterrent.”(Source: Twitter/@CoorsLight/Coors Brewing Company via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coors Light is blessing its fans with a beer to fight off the devil.

The adult beverage brand shared on social media Wednesday that it’s offering the chance to win free cans of its new “Coors Almighty Light.”

The company said the beer is made with real blessed water to “ward off demons and keep your soul safe.”

Its website claims the limited batch of the “drinkable demon deterrent” is blessed by an ordained minister.

The new product is part of a team-up with the Foo Fighters to promote the band’s new horror movie “Studio 666.”

In honor of the movie, Coors is giving away 666 free 24-ounce cans of the beer.

The giveaway is open to adults of legal drinking age who reside in Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington, D.C.

The promotion ends Friday at midnight CT.

You can visit Coors Light’s website to learn more.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Tucson man found dead in Sahuarita
Arrest after police chase
High-speed chase ends in Tucson, lands 13 people in custody
Pima Animal Care Center in ‘code red’ after taking in dogs with puppies
Sights and sounds of 2022 Tucson Rodeo Parade
Cyndee Reap, 13, was found safe on Thursday, Feb. 24.
UPDATE: Missing Pinal County teen found safe

Latest News

Biden announces pick for Supreme Court
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks
A Rhode Island woman is using leftover fabric to make pillowcases and quilts for kids at a...
Nurse who sewed hundreds of face masks makes 200 pillowcases for sick children
FILE - Chairman Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks as U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joseph...
Inhofe’s resignation shakes up GOP politics in Oklahoma
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video alongside other officials in Kyiv, pledging to...
Ukraine president posts Facebook video from Kyiv, pledges to defend against Russia