FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures heating up!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, February 25th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A warming trend starts today and lasts through the middle of next week! Daytime highs will warm to the mid 60s Friday and Saturday, upper 70s Sunday with 80s returning next Tuesday. A few clouds move in Sunday and Monday to start the week.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with temps in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

