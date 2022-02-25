Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Former police chief arrested after apparently staging his own death, investigators say

Disgraced former police chief arrested after faking his own death
By WECT Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A disgraced former police chief in North Carolina was arrested in South Carolina after being at the forefront of a missing person search along the Lumber River.

Former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey has 40 outstanding warrants for failure to appear for a total bond of $1 million.

According to WECT, Spivey is facing dozens of criminal charges after being arrested in April, accused of repeatedly raiding the Chadbourn Police Department’s evidence room and stealing a variety of narcotics, thousands of dollars in cash and firearms.

In June, Spivey was charged with embezzling $8,000 meant for a family who died following a battle with leukemia.

In August, Spivey managed to post a $500,000 bond to get out of jail while awaiting trial on those charges, despite efforts by Columbus County District Attorney Jon David to keep him behind bars.

After bonding out, Spivey was arrested again, charged with stealing catalytic converters from an auto repair shop in Tabor City in January. The shop hired him as a mechanic following his termination from the police department.

Court documents indicate the DA’s office again lobbied to have Spivey’s bond increased or revoked Feb. 4, noting he “poses a threat to the community.”

David also filed a Nebbia motion, which is used to prevent defendants from using ill-gotten gains to post bond. He was concerned that Spivey may have used stolen money to bond out of jail, but the judge determined Spivey’s use of a bail bondsman offset those concerns.

Spivey missed a court appearance earlier this month, telling the court through his attorney that he could not attend because he had COVID.

When he missed another court appearance Monday, his attorney informed the judge Spivey was missing and may have taken his own life.

North Carolina Wildlife officers contacted the sheriff’s office after finding an abandoned boat that may have been Spivey’s in the Lumber River.

Investigators collected handwritten letters at the scene, along with the boat, which contained a .22 caliber rifle with a discharged round still in it.

While family members described the incident as a “possible suicide,” investigators quickly concluded the evidence collected did not support a suicide scenario.

With Spivey still missing, crews searched waters and the wooded areas for the former police chief for several days.

“As investigators collected video from surveillance systems and conducted interviews, it became even more apparent that the scene on the river was staged,” a news release said.

Authorities received a tip Wednesday that Spivey was hiding at his aunt’s home in South Carolina, and a judge issued a failure to appear order for his arrest.

According to an incident report, Spivey was trying to hide, submerged in a creek behind his aunt’s apartment when authorities spotted him. He tried to run but was taken into custody after a brief chase and struggle.

Spivey’s aunt, Brenda Rowele, disputed claims she was harboring a fugitive. She said she didn’t know her nephew had missed a court appearance earlier in the week.

Rowele said he called her Sunday night saying he was having marriage problems and considering suicide. She said she told him not to kill himself and said he could stay with her for a couple of nights.

She said she was shocked when authorities showed up at her apartment early Thursday morning looking for him.

“I was told different stories, but I do know and I will state to the fact that he is not no drug addict like they say he is. Columbus County cops is doing him wrong,” Rowele said of her nephew’s legal troubles.

The district attorney sent extradition papers to Horry County to have Spivey returned to North Carolina.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges and arrests are likely.

Two other people have also been arrested in connection with this case.

The man who claimed to be a father figure to Spivey, Dean Sasser, and his wife, Debbie Sasser, have been arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Both have been charged with obstruction.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest after police chase
High-speed chase ends in Tucson, lands 13 people in custody
Missing Tucson man found dead in Sahuarita
Sights and sounds of 2022 Tucson Rodeo Parade
Pima Animal Care Center in ‘code red’ after taking in dogs with puppies
Cyndee Reap, 13, was last seen in Pinal County on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Authorities looking for missing Pinal County teen

Latest News

Damage from bombing is seen in Luhansk, Ukraine, on Friday.
‘I don’t want to die’: Ukrainians fear as invasion closes in
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
Former Kentucky lawmaker’s daughter killed in bed during home invasion; suspect considered armed and dangerous, police say
Cyndee Reap, 13, was found safe on Thursday, Feb. 24.
UPDATE: Missing Pinal County teen found safe
University of Arizona Wildcats head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd.
Tubelis, Kriisa stand out in No. 2 Arizona’s win over Utah