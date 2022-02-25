‘Go ---- yourself’: Ukraine guards defiant in face of Russia warship

Advertise
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SNAKE ISLAND, Ukraine (Gray News) - A small group of Ukrainian border guards defied orders from an invading Russian vessel to lay down their arms.

In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, they are heard saying via translation, “Russian warship: go f--- yourself.”

The Russians opened fire, killing the group of 13 Ukrainians on Snake Island in the Black Sea, The Washington Post reported.

“I am a Russian military ship proposing to put down (your) arms immediately to avoid bloodshed and unjustified deaths,” begins the recording. “In worst case, you will be hit with a bomb strike.”

News of the last stand went viral. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the island’s defenders would be given the title “hero of Ukraine,” his highest honor.

CNN shared footage of the incident Thursday on “Don Lemon Tonight.”

